How NCAA saved $20m through domestication of training —DG

Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu has revealed how the regulatory body had helped to save over $20 million through the domestication of some of its key mandatory courses with its inspectors.

The huge amount was realised by holding over 400 courses and training since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Nuhu who spoke at the just concluded 7th Africa-Indian Ocean (AFI) Aviation Week in Abuja, used the opportunity to state how the regulatory body was presently assisting Liberia’s aviation authorities to audit its aviation system and regulations to be meet with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Safety and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

Emphasizing that the NCAA hasd in-house capacity to help other nations that ask for technical assistance, the NCAA DG cited how the Director of Airworthiness, in the organization, Kayode Ajiboye just returned from Liberia where he and his team had gone to help Liberia with their audit.

The $20millions saved through the domestication of staff training, Nuhu said the amount would have been spent to train only about 50 aircraft inspectors and other critical personnel overseas, adding that by having the training and courses in the country, more people benefitted from the training in Nigeria aside from saving over $20 billion in Foreign Exchange for the country.

According to Nuhu: “We could not have sent more than 50 people for those training. What we have done in the last 18 months would have taken us 8 to 10 years to do and would have caused us a lot in foreign exchange in millions of dollars. What we have done, we sent them to different cities in Nigeria, in all the places.

“The money we would have taken out has remained in Nigeria. With that money, we trained a lot of people over a period of time. So, what we have done; We have saved well over $20 million in this process if we had done that outside Nigeria. You can imagine these programmes that would have cost us so much for ten years squeezed into 18 months and the great impact it has on the system. We have a long way to go but certainly, there is a lot more to be done. We have started the process and it can only get better. We have a lot of programmes that we are implementing to make NCAA much more efficient”.