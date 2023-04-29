House of Representatives member, Honourable Sina Peller, is at the moment plotting a comeback to his primary business before his going into politics.

The son of famous magician, Professor Peller, who lost his bid to move to the Senate is planning a comeback into his nightclub and entertainment business with the celebration of the 10th anniversary of Quilox nightclub in Lagos.

Friends revealed that the politician having lost in the last elections has a lot on his sleeve to revamp his business and the first step is the 10th anniversary, where he hopes to win back his patronage and dominance of the Lagos night life.

With a special invitation to friends and patrons, the businessman announced the anniversary as a ‘…dream come true and I can’t wait to watch my baby cross the milestone’.

A statement expected to ignite the usual celebration and merriment.

