Lagosians are already feeling the signs and what to expect after the Presidential inauguration on May 29, 2023.

The talks of a modern Lagos is by the day gaining some strength with recent innovations and plans, many thanks to the OANDO boss, Wale Tinubu, a nephew to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

There is joy in the land with the news of a yielding partnership, where the businessman hopes to phase out the current combustion of mass transit buses in the State and replace them with an undisclosed numbers of electric vehicles, with the Oando Clean Energy Limited, the dream is becoming a reality and with an achievement at changing the face of transportation in Lagos.

The project is as exciting to the OANDO boss, who has been tipped for future roles in his uncle’s government for his brilliance and leadership skills.

