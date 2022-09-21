Simple ways to conserve energy and save the environment

In the words of Jimmy Carter, “Every act of energy conservation… is more than just common sense: it is an act of patriotism.”

Energy conservation in the environment is necessary if we must save our world, as some of our activities in the environment are doing more harm than good to our ecosystem.

According to energysage.com, energy conservation is the practice of using less energy in order to lower costs and reduce environmental impact.

Making energy conservation a point of duty each day will save posterity, as in the words of John James Audubon, “A true conservationist is a man who knows that the world is not given by his fathers but borrowed from his children.”

Much of the energy we use is non-renewable in nature. So if we don’t use them judiciously, we’ll end up depleting them. For a better tomorrow, save energy today, and here are simple ways to do so.

1. Adjust your day-to-day activities

To conserve energy in the environment, you need to reduce energy consumption in your home and increase your energy-saving habits. This doesn’t mean you have to necessarily purchase energy-efficient/ saving products. Rather you can save energy in your environment by choosing to pay attention to the little things we do because, in the end, they make a difference in the environment.

Energy conservation can be as simple as turning off lights or appliances when you do not need them. You can also use energy-intensive appliances less by performing household tasks manually, such as hang-drying your clothes instead of putting them in the dryer, or washing dishes by hand.

When we become intentional about saving energy in the environment, we will find out that our environment can be a better place only if we choose to make it that.

2. Replace your light bulbs

Another way to conserve energy in the environment is for us to replace the kinds of light bulbs we use in the country.

The traditional yellow light bulbs we use in our homes and offices consume an excessive amount of electricity and must be replaced with their energy-efficient alternatives.

Instead of using traditional light bulbs, we can replace them with halogen incandescent bulbs, compact fluorescent lights (CFLs), and light-emitting diode bulbs (LEDs). This set of bulbs when used anywhere consumes from 25-80 per cent less electricity and last 3 to 25 times longer than traditional bulbs.

Although energy-efficient bulbs are more expensive when compared with traditional bulbs, their efficient energy use and longer lifetimes mean that they cost less in the long run.





So, let’s embrace the use of energy-saving bulbs in order to save energy in the environment.

3. Using of energy saving cooking methods

According to Diffen.com, gas stoves are usually more expensive to buy but cheaper to use compared with electric stoves. Not only are gas stoves more energy efficient, but gas is also usually cheaper than electricity, which results in operational cost savings.

It is also advisable that you use a microwave instead of your stove when reheating your food. Depending on your preference, a stove may preserve the flavour of food a little better.

Independent of taste, however, there is evidence to suggest that a microwave is more energy efficient. The nature of a stove makes it prone to losing energy. A microwave, while using a lot of electricity, uses relatively short bursts of power for small amounts of time.

Saving energy saves money, the nation and the planet at large. Let’s endeavour to make it a point of duty to conserve energy as much as we can. Let’s make the world a better place together. Turn off the light for future delight!

