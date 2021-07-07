Nigeria must embrace renewable energy options as a national policy ― Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday underscored the need for Nigeria to embrace renewable energy options as a matter of national policy.

Hon. Gbajabiamila gave the charge in Abuja, during the public hearing of three bills namely: ‘A bill for an Act to amend Energy Commission of Nigeria Act, 2004 to strengthen and to make it the national focal point for new and renewable energy, energy efficiency and conservation and establish the renewable energy, energy efficiency and conservation fund (REECF); A bill which seeks to make it compulsory for the Federal Government through the Commission to harness, explore and utilize other sources of energy other than the hydro and gas energy sources in Nigeria, as well as A bill for an Act to establish the National Renewable Energy Development Agency (Establishment) bill, 2020.

He explained that the proposed bills “individually and together, seek to change our national approach to energy generation with the specific intent of ensuring that we embrace renewable energy options as a matter of national policy.

“If we succeed in our present objectives, we have an opportunity to improve energy generation in our country whilst at the same time growing the economy in ways that will provide jobs and create economic opportunities for our citizens.

“However, our ability to do any of these depends on how well we can collaborate, first to ensure that the Bills that emerge from this process are well thought out, effectively written and capable of meeting the intended objectives.

“It also depends on our ability to ensure that the mandates of this Bill are implemented effectively by those to whom we will assign different responsibilities in the final legislation.”

In her remarks, Chairman, House Committee on Science and Technology, Hon. Beni Lar underscored the urgent need for a “shift in global energy need and in different ways seek to proffer solutions to prioritizing cleaner renewable energy sources.

“In 2015, the United Nations, which Nigeria is a signatory, adopted seventeen goals themed, Sustainable Development Goals; one of which is Affordable Clean Energy. Following the adoption of SDGs, the global energy focus has shifted from carbon fuels to cleaner renewable sources and the implications are far-reaching.

“Pertinent to note that in the near future carbon fuel will not be attractive as it has been. On the brighter side, Nigeria is abundantly blessed with other cleaner renewable energy sources.

“May I unequivocally state that the potentials of renewable energy are enormous and capable of huge employment generation among our teeming youths, foreign exchange earnings, boosting economic growth and diversification which is a major thrust of this administration etc, when properly harnessed and managed.”

While applauding the stakeholders for their readiness to chart a profitable course to this emerging energy sector for Nigeria, Hon. Lar explained that the public hearing will provide ample opportunity to bridge the gaps in the nation’s ability to harness maximally the vast opportunities abounding in renewable energy.

“Esteemed stakeholders, this public hearing is very crucial to our national development particularly in the face of the global dwindling prospect of carbon fuel, urgent need to provide enabling environment for youth engagement, global competitiveness etc.

“As a nation, we missed the opportunities of the slave trade, colonization, industrial revolution but can’t afford to toy with the prospects of renewable energy.

“Together, we can do better, I, therefore, urge all the stakeholders to participate actively in the discussion, be as objective as possible and consider the interest of the nation first. I assure you all that the House will critically harmonize all the arguments for the benefit of the nation,” Hon. Lar noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Nigeria must embrace renewable Nigeria must embrace renewable

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Nigeria must embrace renewable Nigeria must embrace renewable