2023 INEC List: Reps’ deputy minority leader rejects Labour Party’s ticket

The outgoing Deputy Minority Leader in House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu on Wednesday disclosed that he would not be contesting on the platform of Labour Party in the 2023 general elections as encapsulated in the list of candidates for the 2023 general election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Hon. Okechukwu currently represents Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Enugu State, who stated this, reaffirmed his membership in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the statement itled: ‘I won’t contest in 2023, I remain in PDP’, made available to Parliamentary Correspondents in Abuja, Hon. Okechukwu said: “My attention has been drawn to the list of candidates for the 2023 general election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 21st September 2022 wherein my name was published as the Labour Party Candidate for Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Enugu State.

“I wish to state that I will not be contesting as the candidate of the Labour Party or any other party in the said election. I remain a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Meanwhile, my position on this matter had since been conveyed to the National Chairman of the Labour Party in my letter dated July 19 2022.

“I deeply appreciate and can never take for granted the overwhelming goodwill of my leaders, constituents and their wish for me to be on the ballot in the 2023 general election.

“I very much understand the pains my decision is bound to cause them.

“However, I believe and wish to reassure them that as a constituent, I will continue to do my best and be of utmost service to them in or out of public office.

“While thanking them for their immense support and love through the years, I am supremely confident that God will remain the ultimate compass in our affairs,” Hon. Okechukwu noted.

