Gombe State Police Command has assured citizens of the State of hitch-free and peaceful celebrations of the 2024 Eid-El Adha on Sunday.

The assurance was given by the Commissioner, Hayatu Usman in a statement by the Command PPRO, ASP Buhari Abdullahi as made available to Journalists in Gombe on Friday.

The Command also reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of life and property and the maintenance of law and order throughout the Eid celebration.

ALSO READ: Tinubu to FBI Director: We’re working hard to end terrorism, cybercrimes, others

The Command has therefore heightened security measures across the state, including increased patrols, strategic deployment of personnel and collaboration with community leaders to ensure a peaceful and hitch free Sallah celebrations.

The CP reiterated the ban on the sales and use of unauthorized fireworks popularly known as ‘knockout’ or ‘banger’ stating that the ban is enforced to prevent criminal elements from using these items to carry out illegal activities.

The Command then congratulated Muslim faithful for witnessing another Eid-El-Kabir period as it brings joy, family gatherings and communal prayers.

The Commissioner advised the good people of Gombe state to prioritize their personal security urging parents and guardians to be vigilant over their children and wards during this festive period.

He urged them to report any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) to the nearest Police formation or through the following phone numbers: 07038793973, 08150567771 and 09036435359.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE