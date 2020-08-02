Showmax contents rake in 113 Emmy nominations

It was a good time for Showmax contents as it raked in about 113 Emmy nominations on Tuesday.
Acccording to a statement released by Showmax on Tuesday, HBO’s Watchmen led with 26 nominations just Yvonne Orji’s Insecure recorded her first Emmy nomination with a Best Supporting Actress no
d while Zendaya also earned her first ever Emmy nomination as Best Actress in a Drama for Euphoria.
Other first time supporting actor nominees include Succession stars Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook.
According to Television Academy chairman, Frank Scherma, despite the unprecedented challenges facing the entertainment industry, it has been an extraordinary year for television.
“Television has inspired, united and comforted a global audience this season. We are honoured to be recognising so many of the talented programs, producers, directors and craftspeople behind the remarkable storytelling that has brought us together while we remain apart.”
With more nominees coming soon, HBO’s Watchmen is the most nominated show overall at this year’s Emmys, with 26 nominations, including outstanding limited series, writing, cinematography, lead Actor (Jeremy Irons as Ozymandias), lead actress (Regina King as Sister Night), supporting actress (Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake) and three supporting actor nominees (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar, Jovan Adepo as Hooded Justice and Louis Gossett Jr. as William Reeves).
Another drama series that won its second Emmy nomination is Succession. Having won Best Writing and Best Original Main Title Theme Music at last year’s Emmys, Succession is tied with Ozark as the most-nominated drama this year, with 18 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.
In Succession, four very rich siblings behave very badly as they try to win their father’s approval – and control of his company, a global media empire. In Season 2, the Roys meet their liberal counterparts as Logan attempts to orchestrate his biggest acquisition yet.
What We Do In The Shadows is having its best Emmys year yet, with eight nominations, including its first for Best Comedy and three Best Writing nominations.
From Jemaine Clement (Flight Of The Conchords) and 2020 Oscar winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor Ragnarok), the hit mockumentary What We Do In The Shadows is a look into the daily (or rather, nocturnal) lives of three vampires who’ve lived together in New York for over 100 years – plenty of time to get on each other’s nerves.
Insecure had its best-ever year at the Emmys, earning eight nominations, including first-time nods for Best Comedy and Best Supporting Actress for Nigerian comedian Yvonne Orji as Molly. Co-creator Issa Rae received her second Best Actress nomination as Issa, with the show also picking up Casting, Editing, Music Supervision and two Cinematography nominations.
Also up for six Emmys is Euphoria , including Zendaya’s first-ever Emmy nomination, for Best Actress in a drama as 17-year-old Rue, who returns home from rehab with no plans to stay clean, and falls for the new girl in town, Jules (played by Hunter Schafer).
Zendaya won the 2019 People’s Choice Award for Favourite Drama TV Star for her role in this adults-only high school drama series, as well as a Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Series. She was also nominated for a Critics Choice Award. The series also won the Camerimage TV Pilots competition and Best Music Supervision from The Guild of Music Supervisor Awards, and earned a 2020 GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, a Queerty nomination for Best Series, and a BAFTA nomination for Best International Series.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Magu Attacks Salami Panel •Accuses Panel Of Using Looters Against Him
SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has accused the presidential panel probing the activities of the anti-graft commission under his leadership of being hostile to him anytime he attempts to take up issue with those testifying against him…Read Full Story
Nigeria Records New 462 COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 43,151
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 462 new cases of COVID-19 in the country. The 462 new cases have brought the nation’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection to 43,151… Read Full Story
No Inch Of Yoruba Land Will Be Ceded To FG’s Creditors —Afenifere
THE pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, on Friday declared that no inch of Yoruba land will be ceded to creditors of the Federal Government should there be reasons for its creditors to make such demands… Read Full Story
Naira Marley Has Delivered On His Promise Of N1m To Me —Actor, Jude Chukwuka
For actor, emcee and orator, Jude Ogomegbulem Chukwuka, he is a connector between the old and younger generations. Fame smiled on him recently as he became the talk of the town and everyone wanted to know more about his personality. In this chat with FEMI OGUNTAYO, the Delta-Igbo man, who is in his late… Read Full Story
Oshiomhole’s Jolly Ride In Raw Realism
IF you allow a lamb unfettered freedom to jump as he likes, he might end up breaking his tender legs. These were the words my grandfather used when he once remonstrated with a young, freedom-seeking me. It felt very picturesquely different and was piercing in a new way because I had just relocated from Ibadan… Read Full Story
Lagos Is Like Today’s London Where An Arab Is Mayor, APC Tells Agitating Indigenes
FOLLOWING the controversy that greeted the claim by a frontline chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr Fouad Oki, that only three former governors of the state have clear Eko ancestry, political leaders across the aisle have been giving the issue a wide possible berth due to its implications… Read Full Story
Boko Haram Mortar Attack In Maiduguri Kills Seven People
Seven people are alleged to have been killed, while a post-graduate student of Mass Communication and about 26 others are being treated in various hospitals including the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) after suffering injuries from four mortar bombs said to have been fired by Boko Haram from … Read Full Story
EFCC, NDDC, NSITF: Why The Anus Of Those In Power Smells Too Badly —Prof. Toyin Falola
There have been changes since 1960, no doubt. However, there are disappointments with virtually all the sectors and institutions, including the houses of Gods where pastors wear Satanic uniforms. The current mood is that of hopelessness. The current group of politicians is not the set of leaders in any country… Read Full Story
114 Years After, US Organisation Apologises For Putting African Man On Display In Zoo
An organisation in the United States (US) that runs a zoo has apologised for putting an African man on display in its monkey house. For one week in 1906, the Bronx Zoo in New York kept a man from Central Africa in an enclosure in its monkey house. There, he stayed trapped in an iron cage with an orangutan while hundreds of… Read Full Story
We’ll Retrieve Our Seat From Dogara —Akuyam, Bauchi PDP Boss
Last week, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview by ISHOLA MICHAEL, the PDP chairman in Bauchi State, Hamza Kashe Akuyam, speaks on the development… Read Full Story
What To Do About Hepatitis B When Pregnant?
Around the world, the most common mode of hepatitis B transmission is from mother to child. Unfortunately, pregnant mothers who have hepatitis B can transmit the virus to their newborn during the delivery process. About 90 per cent of hepatitis B infected babies have lifelong chances of the infection progressing and… Read Full Story
“De-Radicalisation” Of Terrorists Doesn’t Work
The de-radicalisation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of so-called repentant Boko Haram terrorists have emerged as one of the centrepieces of the Buhari regime’s governance, which is not surprising given that Buhari had said in the past that government-sanctioned retaliatory aggression against Boko Haram terrorists… Read Full Story
What Is Your Take On Public Display Of Affection?
In a world where love is a necessity, how do people feel about displaying their affection publicly? If this question bothers you as much as it bothers me, we might have found the right avenue to put it to bed. This week on WhatsApp conversation, the contributors gave their take on the public display of affection… Read Full Story
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!, Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE