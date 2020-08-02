Showmax contents rake in 113 Emmy nominations

It was a good time for Showmax contents as it raked in about 113 Emmy nominations on Tuesday.

Acccording to a statement released by Showmax on Tuesday, HBO’s Watchmen led with 26 nominations just Yvonne Orji’s Insecure recorded her first Emmy nomination with a Best Supporting Actress no

d while Zendaya also earned her first ever Emmy nomination as Best Actress in a Drama for Euphoria.

Other first time supporting actor nominees include Succession stars Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook.

According to Television Academy chairman, Frank Scherma, despite the unprecedented challenges facing the entertainment industry, it has been an extraordinary year for television.

“Television has inspired, united and comforted a global audience this season. We are honoured to be recognising so many of the talented programs, producers, directors and craftspeople behind the remarkable storytelling that has brought us together while we remain apart.”

With more nominees coming soon, HBO’s Watchmen is the most nominated show overall at this year’s Emmys, with 26 nominations, including outstanding limited series, writing, cinematography, lead Actor (Jeremy Irons as Ozymandias), lead actress (Regina King as Sister Night), supporting actress (Jean Smart as Agent Laurie Blake) and three supporting actor nominees (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar, Jovan Adepo as Hooded Justice and Louis Gossett Jr. as William Reeves).

Another drama series that won its second Emmy nomination is Succession. Having won Best Writing and Best Original Main Title Theme Music at last year’s Emmys, Succession is tied with Ozark as the most-nominated drama this year, with 18 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

In Succession, four very rich siblings behave very badly as they try to win their father’s approval – and control of his company, a global media empire. In Season 2, the Roys meet their liberal counterparts as Logan attempts to orchestrate his biggest acquisition yet.

What We Do In The Shadows is having its best Emmys year yet, with eight nominations, including its first for Best Comedy and three Best Writing nominations.

From Jemaine Clement (Flight Of The Conchords) and 2020 Oscar winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor Ragnarok), the hit mockumentary What We Do In The Shadows is a look into the daily (or rather, nocturnal) lives of three vampires who’ve lived together in New York for over 100 years – plenty of time to get on each other’s nerves.

Insecure had its best-ever year at the Emmys, earning eight nominations, including first-time nods for Best Comedy and Best Supporting Actress for Nigerian comedian Yvonne Orji as Molly. Co-creator Issa Rae received her second Best Actress nomination as Issa, with the show also picking up Casting, Editing, Music Supervision and two Cinematography nominations.

Also up for six Emmys is Euphoria , including Zendaya’s first-ever Emmy nomination, for Best Actress in a drama as 17-year-old Rue, who returns home from rehab with no plans to stay clean, and falls for the new girl in town, Jules (played by Hunter Schafer).

Zendaya won the 2019 People’s Choice Award for Favourite Drama TV Star for her role in this adults-only high school drama series, as well as a Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Series. She was also nominated for a Critics Choice Award. The series also won the Camerimage TV Pilots competition and Best Music Supervision from The Guild of Music Supervisor Awards, and earned a 2020 GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, a Queerty nomination for Best Series, and a BAFTA nomination for Best International Series.