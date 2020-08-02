Choi surprises dad with birthday treat

Magu Attacks Salami Panel •Accuses Panel Of Using Looters Against Him

SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has accused the presidential panel probing the activities of the anti-graft commission under his leadership of being hostile to him anytime he attempts to take up issue with those testifying against him

Nigeria Records New 462 COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 43,151

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 462 new cases of COVID-19 in the country. The 462 new cases have brought the nation's confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection to 43,151

No Inch Of Yoruba Land Will Be Ceded To FG’s Creditors —Afenifere

THE pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, on Friday declared that no inch of Yoruba land will be ceded to creditors of the Federal Government should there be reasons for its creditors to make such demands

Naira Marley Has Delivered On His Promise Of N1m To Me —Actor, Jude Chukwuka

For actor, emcee and orator, Jude Ogomegbulem Chukwuka, he is a connector between the old and younger generations. Fame smiled on him recently as he became the talk of the town and everyone wanted to know more about his personality. In this chat with FEMI OGUNTAYO, the Delta-Igbo man, who is in his late

Oshiomhole’s Jolly Ride In Raw Realism

IF you allow a lamb unfettered freedom to jump as he likes, he might end up breaking his tender legs. These were the words my grandfather used when he once remonstrated with a young, freedom-seeking me. It felt very picturesquely different and was piercing in a new way because I had just relocated from Ibadan

Lagos Is Like Today’s London Where An Arab Is Mayor, APC Tells Agitating Indigenes

FOLLOWING the controversy that greeted the claim by a frontline chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr Fouad Oki, that only three former governors of the state have clear Eko ancestry, political leaders across the aisle have been giving the issue a wide possible berth due to its implications

Boko Haram Mortar Attack In Maiduguri Kills Seven People

Seven people are alleged to have been killed, while a post-graduate student of Mass Communication and about 26 others are being treated in various hospitals including the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) after suffering injuries from four mortar bombs said to have been fired by Boko Haram from

EFCC, NDDC, NSITF: Why The Anus Of Those In Power Smells Too Badly —Prof. Toyin Falola

There have been changes since 1960, no doubt. However, there are disappointments with virtually all the sectors and institutions, including the houses of Gods where pastors wear Satanic uniforms. The current mood is that of hopelessness. The current group of politicians is not the set of leaders in any country

114 Years After, US Organisation Apologises For Putting African Man On Display In Zoo

An organisation in the United States (US) that runs a zoo has apologised for putting an African man on display in its monkey house. For one week in 1906, the Bronx Zoo in New York kept a man from Central Africa in an enclosure in its monkey house. There, he stayed trapped in an iron cage with an orangutan while hundreds of

We’ll Retrieve Our Seat From Dogara —Akuyam, Bauchi PDP Boss

Last week, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview by ISHOLA MICHAEL, the PDP chairman in Bauchi State, Hamza Kashe Akuyam, speaks on the development

What To Do About Hepatitis B When Pregnant?

Around the world, the most common mode of hepatitis B transmission is from mother to child. Unfortunately, pregnant mothers who have hepatitis B can transmit the virus to their newborn during the delivery process. About 90 per cent of hepatitis B infected babies have lifelong chances of the infection progressing and

“De-Radicalisation” Of Terrorists Doesn’t Work

The de-radicalisation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of so-called repentant Boko Haram terrorists have emerged as one of the centrepieces of the Buhari regime's governance, which is not surprising given that Buhari had said in the past that government-sanctioned retaliatory aggression against Boko Haram terrorists

What Is Your Take On Public Display Of Affection?

In a world where love is a necessity, how do people feel about displaying their affection publicly? If this question bothers you as much as it bothers me, we might have found the right avenue to put it to bed. This week on WhatsApp conversation, the contributors gave their take on the public display of affection