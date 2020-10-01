Should Nigerians celebrate independence?

NIGERIA recently celebrated its 60th Independence Day and going by the situation of things in the country, in terms of insecurity, increase in fuel and electricity prices, which will add to the economic burden of Nigeria, there is need to ask if the anniversary was worth celebrating?

While many people will have different opinions, I think independence was not worth celebrating because Nigeria has not achieved any meaningful thing to point to.

However, this is an opportunity for the government and other political leaders to engage in sober reflection and look at how great this country can be and what are the things delaying our greatness.

It is hoped that this sober reflection will assist our leaders in charting a new path for the country.

Nigerians, in general, should also work with government in a bid to ensure that things work in the country, as this country can be great and lead the world in several areas if we get our acts right.

Oladiran Bukola

Oyo State.

