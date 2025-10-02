Shettima returns to Abuja after UNGA, Germany engagement

Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Abuja after representing President Bola Tinubu at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday in Abuja by his spokesperson, Mr Stanley Nkwocha.

According to Nkwocha, Shettima delivered President Tinubu’s national statement at the UNGA, where he called for comprehensive reforms of the United Nations, advocated for Africa’s sovereignty over its estimated 700 billion dollars’ worth of mineral resources, and advanced strategic partnerships with the United Kingdom, the Gates Foundation, and other international stakeholders.

He added that the Vice President also met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who commended Nigeria’s bid for a permanent seat on the Security Council.

“The Vice-President also showcased the country’s 200 billion dollars energy transition opportunity to global investors. He also assured the Nigerian diaspora community of robust engagement in the President Tinubu administration’s policies and programmes before his engagements in Germany,” Nkwocha said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE