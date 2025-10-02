Why I dropped my father’s name for ‘Ajibade’ — Temi Otedola

Actress Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has explained why she now identifies with her husband’s surname, Ajibade, following her marriage to Afrobeats star, Mr Eazi.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC on Wednesday, Temi Otedola said the decision to drop her father’s name was entirely personal.

“I’m now a married woman, the obvious thing for me is to take my husband’s name. But it’s my personal choice… I also respect a woman’s ability to choose,” she noted.

She also addressed her decision to keep her relationship private, explaining that it helps her maintain control over her narrative.

“Moving in silence allows you to build the story you want and share it when and how you’re ready,” she said.

On her father’s recently published memoir, Temi described it as an important resource for understanding his entrepreneurial journey.

“My dad has a wealth of wisdom. I’ve been fortunate to learn from him, but I think he felt it was time for the rest of the world to understand his journey as an entrepreneur,” she said.

Temi acknowledged the privileges of her background but stressed the importance of recognising such advantages.

“Oh, absolutely. You will never hear me deny it. It’s important for people born into privilege to acknowledge that leg up they’ve gotten in life,” she stated.

She further revealed that her father’s decision not to involve his children directly in his companies motivated them to create their own paths.

“At first I was disappointed… but it turned out to be a blessing because he encouraged us to forge our own paths,” she said, adding that his resilience during tough times remains her greatest inspiration.

