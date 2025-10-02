Tinubu to commission $400m onshore crude oil export terminal in Rivers

All is set for the official commissioning of the Otakikpo Onshore Crude Oil Export Terminal in Rivers State, Nigeria, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, 8th October 2025.

The facility, established by Green Energy International Limited (GEIL) operator of the Otakikpo Field, PML 11, with its operational base in Ikuru Town, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State is the first indigenous onshore terminal to be built in Nigeria by a wholly indigenous company, and the only one constructed in the country in the last 50 years. The last onshore terminal before Otakikpo, the Forcados Terminal, was commissioned in 1971.

Tribune Online reports that the official inauguration will be attended by the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara; top government functionaries at the federal level; as well as key stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, led by the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri.

A statement signed by the Executive Director of Legal and Corporate Services, Mr. Olusegun Ilori, and made available to Tribune Online on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the completion of the terminal is a strategic initiative aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s determination to boost oil production in the country.

Operators in the oil and gas sector have identified evacuation challenges as a major barrier to achieving the Federal Government’s goal of producing three million barrels of crude oil per day. The Otakikpo Terminal is therefore expected to provide a lifeline to over 40 stranded oil fields, offering a ready evacuation outlet and unlocking millions of barrels of oil that would otherwise remain trapped in the wells.

The new $400 million terminal, with an initial storage capacity of 750,000 barrels, expandable to three million barrels, and a loading capacity of 360,000 barrels per day, is also expected to support the government’s objective of reducing production costs in the industry.

Speaking on the upcoming event, the Chairman/CEO of GEIL, Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, said:

“What we have achieved here is not just a storage solution but a game-changing national infrastructure that has opened a new pathway for about 40 stranded oil fields to finally contribute to the economy.”

