Shake up in Customs as 37 comptrollers get redeployment letters

The Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ibrahim Ali, has approved the deployment of 37 comptrollers to various units, departments and commands across the country.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by the Deputy Spokesman of Customs, Timinadi Bomodi, the directive took effect on February 7, 2022.

According to the statement, “In postings released on the 7th of February, 2022, the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali charged the newly posted Comptrollers to justify the confidence reposed in them by NCS Management by bringing to bear their years of experience and training in trade facilitation and anti-smuggling activities on their new assignment.

“Among those deployed are Comptroller AAS Oloyede who shall be moving from ICT/MOD to Tin Can Island Port Command, Comptroller SI Bomoi to FCT Command, while Comptroller Joseph Oboshi Attah will assume the office of Area Controller in Kebbi Command.

“Other postings are Comptroller BA Jaiyeoba to Oyo/Osun Command, Comptroller A Dappa-Williams to Eastern Marine Command, Compt. MA Umar Kano/Jigawa, Compt. KC Egwuh ICT/MOD, Compt. LM Mark Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi, Compt. T Tachio CTC Kano, Compt. AA Umar Western Marine, Compt. M Dansakwa North Eastern Marine, Compt. AC Ayalogu T & T and Compt. KD Ilesanmi will assume duty as Controller Board among others.

“Given the enormous expectations of government regarding revenue generation in the current year, the Comptroller General reiterated the need for all Area Controllers and Unit heads to take full charge of the affairs of their Commands by ensuring absolute compliance with extant fiscal policies while leveraging on the efficient management of data to optimize trade facilitation and revenue collection.

“Furthermore, the CGC directed all officers to be extremely vigilant in protecting the lives and wellbeing of Nigerians by ensuring the full fortification of our borders against the incursion of smugglers and other cross border criminals.”

