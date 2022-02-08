Nigeria losing N2trn annually through importation of wheat, FMAN regrets

It has been lamented that Nigeria as a country is losing a whopping sum of N2 trillion yearly through the importation of wheat from Canada, Mexico, USA and other countries across the world, a development that is having a negative impact on its economic growth

The assertion was made by different speakers during the observation of 2022 Wheat Farmers Greenfield Day held in one of the biggest wheat farms in Zindi, Misau LGA of Bauchi State on Tuesday.

National President of Flour Millers Association of Nigeria (FMAN), Alh Salim A. Salim lamented that Nigeria which is one of the largest consumers of wheat cannot produce what it needs saying that the trend must change.

The FMAN National President added that, “if we can get serious with wheat production, we will save money and make our farmers wealthy. We need to concentrate on farming wheat to meet up with our local demand”.

He said that his association is glad to be involved in the Federal Government funded Anchor borrowers scheme through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which he said has boosted wheat production in 15 states in the North calling on the farmers to seize the opportunity to participate in the program.

He disclosed that there are 27 demonstration wheat farms in 7 LGAs across the state assuring that the wheat produced will be bought by the FMAN directly from the farmers.

While declaring the program opened, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir commended the Federal Government CBN funded Anchor borrowers scheme saying that if well implemented, it will boost food production and security.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner of Agriculture and Rural Development, Tula Mbami said that his administration will continue to support agriculture with particular attention on food production and security.

Bala Mohammed added that his administration since it came on board, has invested so much in Agriculture through procurement of improved seedlings, pesticides, chemicals and other farming implements calling on the farmers to reciprocate the government’s efforts.

To the wheat farmers, the Governor assured that his administration will continue to support it because according to him, “Bauchi State has been in the forefront of wheat production over the years. We are ready to do that again as can be seen here in Zindi wheat farm”.

The 2022 Wheat Farmers Green Field Day was organized by the Flour Millers Association of Nigeria (FMAN) in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other agencies.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Nigeria losing N2trn annually through importation of wheat, FMAN regrets Nigeria losing N2trn annually through importation of wheat, FMAN regrets Nigeria losing N2trn annually through importation of wheat, FMAN regrets Nigeria losing N2trn annually through importation of wheat, FMAN regrets