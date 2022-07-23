Stylish men’s shoes every man should own

Shoes play an essential role in every outfit. After all, the right footwear can quickly make or break your look. So, if you want to appear stylish, it’s important to have the right shoes on hand to complete and complement your every ensemble.

From running errands to attending a formal gala, here is a series of stylish men’s shoes every man should have in his wardrobe.

Brogues

Like so many types of dress shoes, the brogue was conceived as a far more utilitarian shoe than the way we wear them today. The holes and perforations in brogues were originally there to help drain water after crossing bogs and swamps in muddy Ireland. Today, we think of the brogue with a little more respect. Black brogues work best with a suit but don’t get carried away and wear them to a black tie event. When buying brogues remember as a rule of thumb, that the more broguing on the shoe, the less formal it is.

Suede Chukka

Chukkas have surged back in popularity over recent years, having first become popular in the ‘40s. The shoe is a minimal, round-toe, ankle-high boot with just two or three lacing eyelets. Traditionally featuring just two panels, the style is not big on embellishments. These shoes find themselves at a more casual end of the pool, offering an elegant alternative to sneakers. Combine chukkas with a pair of jeans or chinos and a polo shirt for the best look. They also give you a safe option to dress down an outfit that threatened to become too formal with brogues.

Leather Boot

The great thing about a leather boot is with continued wear, the shoe begins to tell a story. A pair of leather lace-up boots is a must-have addition to every man’s winter wardrobe. Opt for an ankle-high, black, or dark brown boot and cuff your pants for a casual, edgier aesthetic. You can also pull your trousers over the top of the boots for a more conservative look.

Loafer

Originally of Scandinavian origin, the loafer has developed into the sartorial styling of preppy culture and is now a streamlined shoe style. Low and lace-free, loafers are a mainstay of smart casual dress and are a favorite shoe style for summer months. A pair of brown loafers will suit a range of palettes and will work for both casual and formal looks.

White Low Top Trainer

If you are going for a more casual look, you cannot go past a simple pair of white low-top trainers. White low tops are perfect when styled with black jeans for a monochromatic look. A minimal pair of white trainers is fantastic at portraying a casual yet neat look for when boots or chukkas are too much.

Sneakers

A pair of comfortable but stylish running sneakers is a must-have for every wardrobe. While running sneakers are designed to feel good, rather than look good, we do have a few tips on choosing the right pair. White sneakers will appear beaten and bruised within a few weeks so a good shoe care routine will need to be in order.