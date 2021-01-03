Setting goals part 1

When you set goals, you are aiming for the moon. Your goals propel you to take more action that you would have otherwise.” Celestine Chua

Many people do not set goals for many reasons. Some have set goals and because the goals were not achieved they become disillusioned about goal setting so they have given up completely on setting goals.

“Circumstances may cause interruptions and delays, but never lose sight of your goal. Prepare yourself in every way you can by increasing your knowledge and adding to your experience, so that you can make the most of opportunity when it occurs.” Mario Andretti

Others just can’t be bothered to go through the stress of sitting down to set goals. Some think it is a waste of time – that what will happen will happen so why bug yourself down trying to determine what you don’t have control over. Some other people just simply don’t know how to set goals and some don’t understand the value of goal setting.

We must set goals. In life we always plan for what is important to us. We put in a lot of man hours in planning for weddings, funerals and parties because we want it to succeed. We don’t not want to have an event that is not well planned or that flops because of the value we place on the event and because we want to make judicious use of the resources we have invested into the event.

If events – weddings, funerals, parties etc are so important that they demand serious planning why then do we refuse to plan for our life. Why don’t we put the same effort we put into planning events into planning for the year ahead of us. The truth of the matters is that we do not put the same value we put on events on our lives.

When we do not plan our lives and we don not set goals we are simply saying our lives do not have too much value. A person who lives life without goals is gambling with his or her life. He is leaving his life to chance. Far too many people just live life as it comes and do just what is expected by society. They go to school, they graduate, they get a job , get married, have children, build a house and as far as they are concerned they have lives well.Life is more than the expected.

“When you stop to set goals and think about what you want, you break out of auto-pilot and start living a life of your conscious creation. Instead of letting others tell you what to do, you proactively take charge and think about what you want for yourself.” Celestine Chua

Goals are critical to success. Goals are the arrows that gives life a target to aim and shoot at. What is the use of a bow and arrow coupled with an instruction to shoot without a target. We cannot afford to live an aimless life.

“All who have accomplished great things have had a great aim, have fixed their gaze on a goal which was high, one which sometimes seemed impossible.” Orison Swett Marden.

TO BE CONTINUED

FOR ENQUIRIES/ COMMENTS PLEASE SEND EMAIL TO charismokola@yahoo.com

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Sanusi Was My Choice As Emir Of Kano ― Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has defended his choice of former Governor of Central Bank, Muhammad Sanusi II, as the Emir of Kano.Incumbent Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at a…

Apple Goes Into Car Production

Tech giant, Apple, makers of iPhone, MacBook, and other high-end gadgets has decided to expand its business by going into the production of self-driving cars with high-performance batteries by 2024…

Kano Youth, 23 Years, Marries 46-Year-Old American Mother

A Kano youth, Suleiman Isah Isah, 23 years, of Panshekara in Kano metropolis has married his heartthrob, Janine Sanchezt, a 46-year-old American mother…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…