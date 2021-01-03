What Nigeria, the world should expect win 2021, beyond —Ayodele

Senior cleric and founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, with headquarters in Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele, speaks on what the world and Nigeria should expect in 2021 and beyond, in this interview by KEHINDE OYETIMI.

Health

I see that there will be an unexplainable sickness among children that’ll be called something like worm and it will make kids unhealthy, it will happen later in the future. I see a global emission which will put the world in confusion in the future. It will affect humans’ health. In 2022, there will be an earth tremor in Oyo State. There will be water scarcity in Nigeria. Let us pray against cholera in some places in the federation. Ebola, Lassa fever will still reoccur in some parts of Africa.

Politics

Let us be careful of military influence in Nigeria’s government. If PDP is not serious, 2023 will be the end of it in Nigeria. Atiku Abubakar must not contest any longer. Aminu Tambuwal may have so many crises to contend with, which may cause cracks in the party. He must take steps for his political ambition not to fail. The traditional institution in Nigeria will have issues with some governments.

Both parties, the APC and the PDP, will not respect the gentleman’s agreement in their zoning of the office of the president. There will be hidden agenda that will work against zoning of offices. The zoning will not be realistic and apart from this, there will be so many arguments against zoning and that is how the presidency will elude the Igbo in 2023. Those that are aspiring for the presidency among the Igbo will fall midway. Meanwhile, a strong group will come up to speak loudly for Igbo presidency. They will want to bring the best out of the candidates of each party.

If the PDP wants to win the 2023 election, it must put so many things in place. The PDP needs to re-strategise and pick the right candidate, a very sensible candidate and of course, the PDP should use APC’s weakness to its advantage. But the PDP will have a lot of wrangling because of selfish interests.

These are the states in Nigeria that will have political tension: Imo, Abia, Enugu, Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, Ekiti, Oyo and Anambra.

Security

I see that a Nigerian will create software that would be able to detect bomb. Military will have influence in [President Muhammadu] Buhari’s government. It is not a coup, but President Buhari won’t be able to understand anything about the country anymore, but we won’t know anything about this. Commercial motorcycles will become a security threat. The government will try to ban the association of commercial motorcycle riders. Schools will be attacked while students will be killed.

Herdsmen will attack farmers. Bandits will take over some states like Benue, Bauchi, Borno, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau and Edo. Boko Haram will make a major attack. Shekau can be arrested. Nigeria needs the support of the international community.

Imo, Lagos, Oyo, Ekiti, Borno, Kebbi, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Ondo, Sokoto, Plateau and Benue states have to be watchful about tension and insecurity.

The international community

I see an earthquake in parts of Asia, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia and parts of Europe. Let us pray so that there won’t be earthquake or attacks in Thailand. Some rebels will attack international airports in Africa and in parts of the world. Yemen, Beirut, Afghanistan and Iran should be careful. Israel must be careful so that its airport will not be attacked as well. COVID-19 vaccine will cause some issues because there will be fake vaccines that will result in deaths. The vaccine will not give the accurate answer until when it is time for the pandemic to leave. Another terrible pandemic will emerge 10 years from now.

The EU/UK trade deal will pass the first stage and will eventually come to reality but will be threatened in the future.

There will be drought and flood in the UK. There will be bomb blast in the USA. Tsunami may happen in Nepal, America, Indonesia, Philippines and Taiwan which may render some people homeless and may also kill people. There will be flood in Brazil and their economy will be affected. Let us pray against unexpected attacks in Brazil. Mexico will have a disaster, calamity, disastrous occurrences. A drug lord in Mexico will be killed.

There will be political tension, killing and bomb explosion in Kenya. Kenya must be careful so that a major mall will not be attacked by armed bandits. There will be an explosion in Egypt and bomb blast in their oil facilities.

In Central African Republic, there will be rigging in the forthcoming election in which people will call for the cancellation of the election. It will result in protests in some parts of the country. There will be crisis in Sudan. Rebels will carry out some attacks in the country and a major explosion. Also, there will be an election in Sudan. In Southern Sudan, there will be efforts to form a new government. Southern Sudan should pray against threats around the formation of the new government. Mali will have a new government, but there will be killing of international security operatives and there will be attacks on the humanitarian service workers.

The first three months of the year: January, February and March, need prayers because so many scary things will happen. We need God’s intervention for the first three months of 2021 in Nigeria and the world.

The following African countries must be watchful of crisis and tension that may come up: Somalia, Yemen, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin Republic, Uganda, Ethiopia, Angola, Mozambique, Burundi and Burkina Faso.

Joe Biden’s government will make peace with other countries to bring success and happiness. His government will reform so many things in America. Some countries that are having issues with America will come up with different opportunities for stability.

Economy

The government will increase VAT. The CBN will create some regulations in the banking industry and new directives on opening account. Another protest may come because of insecurity, hunger in the land and household needs as these will be very expensive in Nigeria. NLC and government will have issues because some state governments will not be able to pay their workers as and when due.

Most of the governments in developing countries will seek bailouts from the Chinese government. Even I foresee that economically viable states in Nigeria will be affected. The economy will engender poverty and hunger as a result of the prevalent hardship, which the government will try to find ways of ameliorating. Nigeria’s foreign reserves will shrink and the debt profile of the country will skyrocket. The government will struggle to reduce the debt profile but it will keep on increasing because there will be so many wrong economic policies and unqualified advisers.

The Nigerian government must invest more in agriculture in order to avert famine and food scarcity. Our locally produced farm produce like the home-grown rice and other local food supplies will be greatly encouraged. The government should encourage mass production of foodstuffs so as to encourage exportation.

Let’s be watchful and prayerful against excessive rainfall so that this will not cause any destruction of our farmlands.

The Nigerian Ports Authority will face many challenges. The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority will be indicted.

I foresee that some fraudulent acts will be detected in the records and activities of the NNPC. The operations of the NNPC will lead to litigation at the international level which will trouble the Nigerian government.

Sports

There will be corruption in FIFA and CAF that will generate many issues. Let us pray not to see the death of a chairman of a football club in the world. The Nigeria Football Federation will have a new regulation even as it will introduce a new system into the game of football. They will fight against racism. They will ban some referees. Let’s us pray not to lose an important footballer. NFF should pray against disorderliness, there will be a new head of affairs in the NFF. There will be corruption. Let them pray against divisions in any of their chapters.

Judiciary

Let’s pray not to lose any member of the judiciary. Let us pray so there won’t be the removal of chief judges at any level. Let’s pray against the death of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). Corruption will face the judiciary. Let’s pray against setting any court ablaze.

