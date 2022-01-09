Setting goals for 2022 (III)

WE have been discussing goal setting.

It takes discipline to set goals and great determination and action to execute them. We must not just set goals for the sake of setting goals. What is the point of goals that don’t get executed.

There is a huge difference between a goal and a New Year resolution a goal is something you keep in front of you every day.

A resolution is something you wish could happen to you. The biggest difference between a goal and a resolution is active behavior versus passive behavior. Sam Luce

Goals are the reality we want to see happen in our lives and not just mere fantasies or wishes. Goals should create in us a compelling desire to see them executed. Goals should be the future we are living for.

It takes discipline and effort to set goals and we must be ready to pay the price.

The first step is simply to put pen to paper.

Most impossible goals can be met simply by breaking them down into bite-size chunks, writing them down, believing them, and going full speed ahead as if they were routine. Don Lancaster

When goals are written they easily become a point of reference. We can easily access them for direction and review. Goals are too important to be kept in our minds. They say, the faintest pencil is sharper than the sharpest memory.

Writing your goals demonstrates your accountability to yourself. Written goals are real and tangible. Goals you keep in your head most often are fuzzy and poorly defined; little more than wishes. Bud Bilanich

We need to know how good goals evolve and how to get them executed. Usually we have thoughts about certain things whether about how to do things better or make more money or live a better life or make more impact. When we ruminate over these thoughts they become crystalised into ideas, concepts and intentions. The more we think over them the ideas, concepts and intentions will evolve into what we think we can pursue or what we think should be discarded. At this time we will be faced with doubts, skepticism, fear of failure and also the possibilities of success. At this point we need time to â€œ think through to come to decisions-to the point where our minds are made up to pursue the ideas, concepts and intentions of our hearts. Once we decide they are worth pursuing then that’s the time to formulate them into goals. The goals will be the picture of what needs to be done. The goals provide a written destination of where we want to get to with the ideas, concepts and intentions. Goals provide us a blueprint and a map of how to arrive at the destination. Goals provide and show us in concrete terms what needs to be done, when they need to be done, where they will be done, who will do them and how they will be done.

When we write our goals we are able to put our thinking on paper in a way that it makes sense. When we write our goals we must ensure they are not vague but tangible and specific.

A dream written down with a date becomes a goal. A goal broken down into steps becomes a plan. A plan backed by action makes your dreams come true. Greg S. Reid

The time to set your goals is yesterday and the ext best time is now. Build your glorious future now.

CONCLUDED

Some of us have great runways already built for us. If you have one, take off! But if you don’t have one, realise it is your responsibility to grab a shovel and build one for yourself and for those who will follow after you. Amelia Earhart