AMAA calls for entries, announces dates for 2022 edition

Africa Film Academy, organisers of the premier and the most prestigious movie award in Africa is now accepting submissions for the 18th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs). The AMA Awards is widely known throughout the globe for its reputation in rewarding the brilliance of players in the African movie industry.

The Africa Film Academy has thus invited filmmakers to submit their feature, short, animation and documentary works for consideration in nearly 30 film categories of the awards. This submission is officially opened to only films produced and released between 1st of May 2021 and April 31st, 2022 (last day of submission).

The 17th edition of the AMAAs was held at the Lagos Marriot Hotels, Ikeja and was joined by filmmakers, executives and government officials from different part of the world. During the event, Nigeria’s “Eyimofe” which was directed by Chuko and ArieEsiri scooped five awards, winning NFVCB Award for Nigerian Best Film in the process. Somalia’s “The Gravedigger’s wife” also shined at the 18th AMAAs scooping five awards and winning the best film.

Somalian Actor, Omar Abdi won the “Best Actor in a Leading Role” for the role he played in the multiple award-winning film, The Gravedigger’s wife. Ugandan actress, Joan Agaba beats top Nollywood actresses like FunkeAkindele and Rita Dominic to win the AMAA 2021 awards for best actress in a leading role.

KelechiUdegbe also won the award for best actor in a supporting role for his role in “Collision Course”, while WilmahMunemera won the AMAA 2021 Award for Best Young/Promising Actor.

According to the organisers, all entries for the 18th AMAAs will be made via Filmfreeway. The Africa Film Academy revealed that it will not accept any film that exceeds the 120-minute run as a feature or a short film that is longer than 40 minutes. AMAA awards two major categories of short films and animation.

The Academy also awards the category for Best Africa Film in the Diaspora and Best Diaspora Short Film Awards inclusive of Caribbean Shorts and Caribbean features.

The Africa Movie Academy Awards was founded in 2005, evolving from a one-day televised event to an annually chronicled African event, an established engagement for filmmakers, industry professionals and all creative industry stakeholders.

According to its organisers, the primary aim of the AMA Awards is to facilitate the development and showcase the social relevance of African film and cinema.

Over the years, the award presentation has been attended by numerous international media representatives, Hollywood celebrities, Nigerian politicians, other African politicians, journalists, film industry professionals, and actors and actresses from across Africa.

The proposed date of the nomination’s gala night for the 18th AMAAs is Friday, August, 26th, 2022 while the Award ceremony will run through Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 to Sunday, October, 30th, 2022.