Service Chiefs will give us new direction on how security would be handled ― NSA

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno, has said that the new service chiefs would give the nation a new direction on how the security situation would be handled.

He also said the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari is not happy over the wanton destruction of lives and properties happening across the country.

Speaking at a one-day security meeting with the North West governors at the Arewa House Kaduna on Monday, General Monguno said the president is willing to end these security challenges in the country. “This, I can assure you,” he said.

He warned individuals, organizations that attempt to undermine the Federal Government to desist from doing so.

Monguno also stressed the need for all Nigerians to come together in tackling the current security challenges in the country.

According to him, “it is true that government’s responsibility is to safeguard the lives and properties of citizens,” adding that “we need to complement each other to put an end to security challenges in the country.

“The purpose of this meeting is to address very serious security concerns, this meeting is not for North West zone alone, we intend to visit other zones of the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is worried and deeply concerned about the unwanted innocent lives that are being lost all over the country.

“What is going on in the North East and North West is very troubling to all of us and the president is very committed to ending all the terrible situation,” the NSA added.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, stressed the need for peace across the country, noting that peace remains the universal religion that does not differentiate between Christians and Muslims.

Lalong commended those (Nigerians) working tirelessly for peace to reign in the country, adding that “all that we want is unity and peace in the country.”

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, lamented over the spate of banditry in the North-West zone, saying, the bandits were more than ever before bold and had the audacity to kill military personnel in their attacks.

While calling for a better-equipped force, El-Rufai stated that the governors from the zone would corporate and support the military to end the insecurity bedevilling the zone.

“Daily, the Armed Forces and other security agencies are losing lives. The bandits are becoming bolder. They even attack military camps and ambush those on patrol; lives are being lost. We pray for the souls of the deceased.

“We thank and commend the Armed Forces for what they are doing along with other security agencies to make our state safer.

“We are not where we should be but things would have been much worse if the security agencies are not doing what they are doing which many people feel is not enough. They are doing well as they can.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff said that the essence of the meeting was to let the governors of the North West region and indeed Nigerians understand that the security challenges were of concern to the president.

Irabor assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces were not resting on their oars to ensure that there is peace and tranquillity in the north and by extension, the entire country.

He noted that there was an ongoing reorganization in the military to reposition the force in its bid to tackle the current security challenges.

General Irabor also cautioned both the social and traditional media against inaccuracy in their reportage, noting that some of the reports on the security situation “are correct while some are false.”

Meanwhile, the absence of critical stakeholders made the organizers reschedule the town hall meeting till next week.

