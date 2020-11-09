Senior citizens set to broker peace between ASUU, FG

Senior citizens under the umbrella of the Association of Nigeria Universities Alumni (ANUA), on Monday, expressed its readiness to broker peace between the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) and the Federal Government in order to end the ongoing eight-months-old strike of the union.

It also said it had concluded plans to ensure all unemployed graduates in Nigeria are registered as a prelude to compelling the Federal Government to pay them social security allowance.

The newly elected chairman of the group, Dr Stephen Fasakin, made these disclosures in a statement forwarded to the Tribune Online.

He said it was unfortunate that crisis between ASUU and Federal Government had grounded tertiary education in public universities for more than eight months, assuring that ANUA would explore all means to mediate so as to put an end to the imbroglio.

According to him, “Under my watch, in earnest, we shall embark on the creation of a website where every unemployed graduate shall be registered. We shall doggedly pursue a bill for the payment of social security allowance for the unemployed graduates to be taken by the National Assembly.”

Under my watch, we shall encourage Nigerian graduates to be more interested in politics so that we can salvage this country from the greedy officeholders. The graduates must take over the position of leadership and responsibilities. We shall facilitate a better serving condition for corps members.”

“One major area where universities growth has suffered is the area of universities and alumni associations collaboration. We shall not close our eyes to that. On that note, we shall take a bold step on resolving this current conflict between the government and ASUU so that universities would resume work,” Fasakin remarked.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Cases, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, October 25 to 31, the 44th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 1,390 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 724 who were discharged in the previous week.

BREAKING: Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of United States

Democratic candidate, Joe Biden has been elected President of the United States of America.

According to CNN projection, Biden polled 273 electoral college votes while President Trump garnered 213 electoral college votes.

Senior citizens set to broker peace between ASUU, FG