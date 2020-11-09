Driver killed as Zamfara commissioner, others run into warring bandits

The Zamfara State Police Command has said a driver was killed as commissioner for internal security, Abubakar Dauran and other government officials were caught in a crossfire by rival bandits.

A statement issued by the police spokesman, SP Shehu Mohammed on Monday confirmed that the unfortunate incident occurred when Zamfara State government delegation was returning from an official assignment in Katsina State.

The statement said: “On November 9, 2020, at about 10 am, the Command received a report that a delegation of Zamfara State government led by the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed Dauran was caught in a crossfire between two warring bandit groups.

“The bandits it was gathered were fighting for supremacy at Dogon Karfe, Gidan Jaja along Zurmi – Jibiya Road in Zurmi local government.

“The delegation was returning from Katsina State after handing over 26 women and children abducted in Faskari LGA of Katsina State, who were rescued by Zamfara State Government under its peace, reconciliation and disarmament initiative.

“Unfortunately, a driver in the delegation died in the crossfire. Immediately, the combined police and military personnel rushed to the scene to strengthen the existing escort of the delegation.

“The command and other security agencies will continue to do their best to ensure the protection of lives and property of the citizens.”

Recall, this happened 48 hours after Governor Bello Matawalle restated his resolve not to stop negotiating with the bandits for the attainment of peace in the state.

