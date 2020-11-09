30 herbal medicine hawkers arrested in Kano for using vulgar words

Executive Secretary of the Private Health Institutions Management Agency (PHIMA) in Kano State, Usman Tijjani Aliyu on Monday, said that no fewer than 30 hawkers of herbal medicines have been arrested by the agency for allegedly using vulgar words to advertise their products in the state.

This was just as the agency said the task force is mandated to sanitize the activities of persons who go to the streets and market places to use loudspeakers and vulgar words to advertise their products.

He said that the sanitisation exercise is ongoing to arrest these practitioners who go about on the major streets and market places using loudspeakers to advertise their products to their respective customers.

According to him, the task force also impounded 30 cars and wheelbarrows used by the culprits.

He said: “The task force established by the Kano State Ministry of Health and my agency (Private Health Institutions Management Agency) was given the mandate to carry out the exercise.”

He, however, disclosed that as at Sunday, we have arrested 30 culprits for using vulgar words to advertise their products. “During the first exercise, we arrested 13 and now we arrested another 17 of them. The exercise continues,” he said.

Alhaji Aliyu stated: “They were apprehended around Gyadi-gyadi/Court road, ‘Yan kaba bus stop, Janguza market, Kofar ruwa, Katsina road, ‘Yan kura and Bata.

“The task force is on a rampage to liberate the people of Kano State from the menace of rampant hawking of traditional medicines using vulgar words.”

He, however, added that the task force has a backup of security operatives which comprise the police, NSCDC, Hisbah among others.

“The agency would like to express its appreciation and gratitude to the good people of Kano for their support and information they have been providing continuously to the task force,” Aliyu, however, stated.

