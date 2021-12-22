Senate to commence work on report on constitution review January ― Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has declared that the National Assembly would commence work on the report of the Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution next January once the lawmakers resumed from the Christmas break.

Lawan dropped the hint, on Wednesday, in his closing remarks shortly after the end of plenary.

He admitted that the Constitution review report has not been accorded desired attention, due to order pressing engagement of the Parliament.

Senator representing Delta Central and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo Agege is the Chairman of the Joint Committee of the National Assembly on the review of the 1999 constitution.

He said:” When we return, we have one major legislation that has not been attended to at all as a chamber, and that is the constitutional amendments.

“Our Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has been doing its work. But as a chamber, we haven’t finished working on it.

“We are expectant that our committee on the review of the constitution will be presenting the report to this chamber as soon as we resume. The committee has done so much, and the report is almost ready.

“When we harmonize with our colleagues in the House, we should be able to vote on the issues that will particularly bring about peace, unity and good government in our country, before such bill will be sent to the State Houses of Assembly for concurrence.

“On the whole, we must thank Almighty God that almost all those major items we reflected in our legislative agenda as a chamber has been attended to.

“There’s nothing that has been left out, including the review or amendment to our standing orders on how our committees have better and more clearly defined jurisdictions and, of course, how we conduct ourselves here as a chamber.

“And this is because we’ve remained united even in the face of sometimes very difficult issues. We have gone through such difficult moments with dignity and respect for each other, and we have come out even stronger.”

The President of the Senate also revealed that the 2022 Budget would be transmitted on Thursday to the Presidency for President Muhammadu Buhari to assent it into law.

Lawan noted that early dispatch to President Buhari would ensure the commencement of its implementation by January next year.

He said, “For the 2022 Appropriation bill, we are expecting that the bill will be cleaned up between today and tomorrow, and we hope that by tomorrow, the bill will be sent to Mr President for his assent.

“[And] we are very optimistic that Mr President will assent to the bill, like he did for 2020 and 2021 so that by January 2022, the implementation of the budget 2022 will commence by the grace of God.

“We have seen the benefits of passing and assenting to the budget in good time, especially when we had to fight COVID-19.

“The consequence of the implementation of the budget in 2021 and 2020 was very clear. For us to come out of the recession that we found ourselves in the previous period, we must have had the fortune of passing the budget and getting Mr President to sign-in time.

“So, we believe that the economy of Nigeria, and Nigerian businesses especially, will continue to benefit from the passage of the appropriation bills in time and the assent by Mr President, accordingly.

“We wish to make it clear that our desire is to provide legislation for the peace, order and good government of our country.”

