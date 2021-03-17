Senate rejects bill for Armed Forces Service Commission

There was an uproar on the floor of the Senate, on Wednesday, as lawmakers aborted for Second Reading, a bill for the establishment of Armed Forces Service Commission, 2021.

The Bill sponsored by Senator representing Abia South and Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, “seeks to get the National Assembly to give effect to the clear provisions of section 219 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.”

Presenting his lead debate, Senator Abaribe said the Bill sought to establish the Armed Forces Services Commission to ensure that the composition/appointment of Service Chiefs of the Armed Forces of the Federation reflects the Federal Character of Nigeria in the manner prescribed in section 217 (3) of the 1999 Constitution.

Shortly after his presentation, Senators from the Northern part of the country expressed strong reservation about the timing of the presentation of the Bill which they claimed could politicise the Armed Forces.

The ruling by the Senate President that the Senate rejected the Bill for second reading, however, courted uproar as some lawmakers felt his ruling was not reflective of the position of lawmakers.

