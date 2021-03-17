Gas explosion injures many in Ilorin

A gas explosion at a popular filling station in the Ilorin metropolis, on Wednesday morning, has reportedly left many people injured.

The Tribune Online gathered that the explosion occurred at the Offa-Garage outlet of the (Bovas) filling station in the state capital.

It was also gathered that the situation, which resulted in pandemonium, saw residents, commercial motorcyclists and other passersby scampering for safety.

Narrating her experience, a female petty trader with her shop located close to the filling station said that “The explosion happened around some minutes before 11 am.

“We just heard a loud bang and smoke taking over the whole filling station. We all scampered for safety not knowing what was happening.

“In the ensuing melee, several people sustained bruises, while some of those in the filling station like hawkers, petrol attendants and those buying fuel were injured,” she said.

Also speaking, another eyewitness said that “The explosion was from the commercial gas plant located inside the filling station, it was dispensing and suddenly exploded. It was, however, immediately brought under control, although several people sustained varying degrees of injury,” he said.

