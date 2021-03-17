Bandits rain bullets on Emir of Birnin Gwari’s convoy in Kaduna

Bandits in the evening of Tuesday attacked the convoy of the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Mallam Zubairu Jibril Maigwari, on his way to Birnin Gwari

A palace aide, Sarkin Mota Umar, in an interview, said the bandits opened fire on the emir’s convoy when they were on their way to Birnin Gwari.

The emir, it was gathered, was not inside the car that was badly damaged as a result of the attack.

According to the driver: “The gunmen were shooting at us with the aim of making us to stop. But we didn’t.

“I did not stop. In fact, I was lucky as one of the bullets passed over my head and landed on the floor

“All the occupants of the vehicle were unhurt expect for the bruise I got as a result of the broken windscreen.”

As of the time of this report, there is no confirmation from the state police command and the state government.

