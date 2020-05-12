Senate investigation of NDDC not a witch hunt ― Senate President

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said the investigation of the Professor Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei led Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was not a witch-hunt but to complement the Federal Government anti-corruption crusade.

He made the remarks on Tuesday while inaugurating a seven-man ad-hoc committee led by Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi to investigate alleged irregular expenditure to the tune of N40billion in the intervention agency.

Senator Lawan had announced the composition of the ad-hoc committee to probe the NDDC sequel to a motion, ‘Urgent Need to Investigate Alleged Financial Recklessness in the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC)’ sponsored by Senator representing Rivers East senatorial district, Thompson George Sekibo.

He alleged financial recklessness and arbitrary sack of the management staff of the Commission.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has described the move to investigate the agency under his Ministry as a welcome development.

The President of the Senate said the investigation was meant to complement the forensic audit of the NDDC while assuring members of the Interim Management Committee of fair hearing by the ad-hoc committee.

He said:” We are in total support of the President’s directive for the forensic audit of the finances of the NDDC, and this is, in some way, complementary to that directive.

“We have no predetermined position on the outcome of this investigation as an institution. Issues raised are allegations, therefore the NDDC has the opportunity to come forward and defend its position.

“But we have a mindset and our mindset in the Senate is that we have to have a Niger Delta Development Commission that is effective and efficient in service delivery to the people of Niger Delta. This is the essence of setting up that Commission.

“So we want to see a situation where the very limited resources that are appropriated for the Niger Delta Development Commission are prudently and transparently deployed for the development of the Niger Delta region. This is our mindset and we will not shy away from our responsibility at any time we feel a sense that that is not happening.”

The Senate President said the NDDC should be concerned about public perception about its effectiveness and efficiency as an intervention agency.

He said the Senate was ready at all times to work with the NDDC for effective service delivery to the people of the Niger Delta region.

Chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi said his Committee has no ulterior motive and it would be open-minded in the course of its investigation.

He said the allegation against the management of the Commission was “numerous and weighty as it involved misapplication and misappropriation of N40 billion.

“It is not an exercise aimed at witch-hunting of any individual, groups or institutions, but rather to get at the root of the matter for the overall good of the nation.”

Other members of the committee include; Senator Hassan Hadejia, Senator Dauda Jika, Senator Umar Al-Makura, Senator Barinada Mpigi, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari and Senator Chukwuka Utazi.

