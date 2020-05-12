UI centre decries exclusion of women from Odu’a directors

The Women’s Research and Documentation Centre (WORDOC), Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan has decried the non-inclusion of any woman in the just constituted Odu’a Investment Board of Directors.

In a statement signed by its coordinator, Dr Sharon Omotoso, WORDOC wondered whether states of the South West was devoid of women that met the criteria of selection of the directors that include requisite qualification, integrity, wealth of experience, deep knowledge of the business environment.

The centre bemoaned the continued trend of authorities, organisations, the government not complying with the United Nations 35 per cent affirmative action aimed at ensuring gender equality in all spheres of life.

It argued that the South West region should not continue to fester the trend hence the Odu’a conglomerate, which represents the collective interests of member states, should lead by example by being sensitive to gender diversity.

“Following the recent dissolution of the Odu’a Investment Board of Directors, there were speculations by vested women groups, on how diverse the new board will be, especially in terms of gender, the wealth of experience, class background, and political affiliations.

“These speculations have been displaced mainly by the glaring lack of women in the newly constituted board. Women’s Research and Documentation Center (WORDOC), Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan, is worried about the growing trend of authorities not complying with the United Nations’ 35% affirmative action which is aimed at ensuring gender equality in all spheres.

“This new board, announced on May 8, 2020, after a virtual meeting held among the governors, is made up of all men who were selected for being individuals with no political interests.

“We recognize that nominees are sent by each governor, hence the difficulty of deciding gender constitution of the Board; we also appreciate the kind gestures of the governors on gender-sensitive appointments, however, women of equal qualification and integrity must be considered.

“We recognize that Odu’a conglomerate represents the collective interests of member states, as such a redirection should be sensitive to identity diversity.

“We seek systems that will mainstream gender, specifically in an organization that covers commerce and industry which are equally areas of women’s speciality.

“We believe that South-West governors can do more with regards to the National Gender Policy of 2006. The southwest must lead by example.

