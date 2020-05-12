COVID-19: Reps member, Wole Oke, demands special grants for Oyo, Osun states

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the nation, chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Honourable Wole Oke, has called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency give a special grant to Oyo and Osun states.

The lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State noted that the two states have effectively and judiciously manage the limited resources available to them to the admiration of many.

Hon Oke, who is a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), commended the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde for his method and approach to the management of COVID-19.

The lawmaker who had earlier donated N15 million worth bags of rice to the Osun State Committee on COVID-19 charged other state governors to emulate the leadership style of Governor Makinde, irrespective of party affiliation.

According to the lawmaker: “these states have utilised the resources available to them very well to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. I am calling on the Federal Government to give special grants to the states to be able to combat the pandemic head-on.

“Their prudent management of the resources at their disposal is commendable. The Federal Government should lend a helping to them; it is our enemy for now and we have collectively combat it without playing dirty politics with its eradication.

“I also want to commend Governor Seyi Makinde for a job well done and I am appealing to other states to emulate the governor and copy his style of managing the pandemic.”

