The Senate, through its committee on Customs and Excise Duties, has commiserated with men and officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over the demise of Deputy Comptroller Etop Andrew Essien at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

DC Essien’s death happened while he was making a presentation before the House Committee on Public Accounts.

In a personally signed message of condolence, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs, Excise, and Duties, Senator Isah Jibrin (APC Kogi East),, said the death of DC Essien was shocking, more so while performing national duty at the House of Representatives wing of the National Assembly.

“That the deceased died while carrying out an important assignment before the House Committee on Public Accounts shows that he gave his all to Nigeria generally and to Nigeria Customs in particular.

“The service of such a dedicated public officer must definitely not be allowed to go in vain.

“On behalf of the Senate Committee on Customs, Excise, and Duties, I commiserate with the Comptroller-GGeneral of Customs, Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the entire officers and men of customs, and most importantly, the family of the deceased.

“I pray to God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the sudden and irreparable loss,” he said.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE