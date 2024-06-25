Coordinator of Abuja Municipal Management Council, AMMC, Chief Felix Obuah, has settled the over 15-year-lingering crisis in Apo Mechanic Village.

In a meeting with over 50 unions, Obuah announced to the mechanics and traders in the affected areas that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has approved land in the Wassa community of Abuja for all the affected people to be relocated there.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Obuah said: “This issue of Apo mechanics and traders has lasted for over 15 years. I am just three months old in this office, and we have settled the issue. Today they are happy, they are smiling, and we are smiling.

“Over 50 unions that have been quarrelling, I have reduced them to four, and they are happy. I’ve been able to bring everyone together; all the noise has died down.

“We’ve decided to relocate all the traders on the road corridor, buffer zone, and right of way to Wassa any moment from now, and they are all happy. As I spoke to you, the minister had given approval, even the task force to effect the movement bus being set up. We have enough space; as a matter of fact, I can accommodate as much as they are genuine.

“The enumeration team to verify them is already on the ground; it will not be a situation when one man brings his family member. The minister has given a marching order, and we have to follow it judiciously and without compromise. In less than one month, we will relocate them. Where we are taking them is a permanent place.”

Earlier, Obuah explained that the enumeration would be thorough and that the traders and mechanics would provide their NINs for the allocation to stall double registration.

The AMMC Coordinator made it clear that the allocations would be for individuals, not unions, but that he would need the unions to get the job done.

