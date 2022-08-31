Segun Odegbami, “Mathematical”

Patrick Olusegun Odegbami, is a Nigerian former professional footballer who played as a forward/winger.

He was born on August 27, 1952 in Lagos, Nigeria. He was brought up in the northern city of Jos, Plateau State along with many other members of his extended family.

Odegbami won 46 caps and scored 23 goals for the Nigerian national team which he guided to its first Africa Cup of Nations title with three goals at the 1980 tournament in his homeland. Nicknamed ‘Mathematical’, he was famous for his skill on the ball, speed and precision of his crosses from the right wing. He played for the IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan from 1970 to 1984 and was a member of the team which won the first continental title for Nigeria (Africa Cup Winners’ Cup) in 1976. His last game was the 1984 African Champions Cup final defeat to Zamalek of Egypt. The original source of the nickname “Mathematical” was because Segun Odegbami attended and graduated from Nigeria’s premier technical institution, The Polytechnic, Ibadan, where he studied Mechanical Engineering.

His two other brothers were also involved with football at other levels. His older brother Dele Odegbami played football in the old Western Region for his school (Ebenezer Grammar School, Abeokuta), the West Academicals, his university, UNN Nsukka, and briefly for Stationery Stores football club of Lagos. His younger brother, Wole Odegbami played for the defunct Leventis United and is also a former national team player, appearing for the Nigerian national team for 11 years.

On August 27, 2022, Segun Odegbami clocked 70.

