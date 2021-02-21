Seek divine ways to solve insecurity, Primate Ayodele tells Buhari

The leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said that there is urgent need for President Buhari to seek divine help of God in order to solve the insecurity problem.

Primate Ayodele made this known while having an interaction session with newsmen after an empowerment programme organised in celebration of his birthday in Lagos.

Ayodele noted that if the necessary steps are not taken war is imminent with the be way the crisis keeps on increasing everyday.

“The government of Nigeria is sitting on a time bomb as regards security, there is no safe place except the ones that God protects.

“President Buhari has failed Nigerians in terms of insecurity. The President is incapable in terms of security, even the rich are affected and these are the things that will ruin APC to the last.

“Buhari should seek divine ways of handling security so that it will not lead to war and ethnicity crisis.” He said.

The popular man of God described the membership registration of the APC as unnecessary because the country is currently facing lots of crisis that needs urgent attention than that.

“The APC membership registration is not necessary, it makes no point, people are dying everyday, they just kidnapped students in niger, these whole thing is in the north. The north are killing themselves.

“Everywhere is polluted, we have bandits everywhere, South west and South South must defend themselves now”

The man of God also revealed that the churches and mosques needs to protect themselves because bandits will want to start attacking them

“I said in my 2021 prophecy that bandits will start attacking churches and mosques.

“Churches and mosques must defend themselves through serious fasting and prayers for the insecurity in our country.

“These Insecurity will cause ethnic crisis and if care isn’t taken, it will cause religious crisis,” he said.

“Everywhere is tensed, Let us restrategize, this thing will sack the Government of Buhari if care isn’t taken” He said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…