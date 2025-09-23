SEDC commends Gov Uzo over infrastructural devt in Imo

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has received high commendation for the infrastructural transformation and urban renewal initiatives currently reshaping the state under his administration.

The commendation came over the weekend from Dr. Cliff Ogbede, Executive Director in charge of Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Rural Development at the South East Development Commission (SEDC), during an interaction with journalists in Abuja.

Dr. Ogbede praised the governor’s strides in repositioning the state, particularly the capital city, Owerri, describing the ongoing projects as unprecedented in Imo’s recent history.

“The entire state, and Owerri in particular, have witnessed remarkable transformation to the delight of the good people of Imo State,” he said.

Highlighting key projects, Ogbede mentioned the newly completed Assumpta Flyover, the International Conference Centre named after elder statesman Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the dualisation of approach roads into Owerri, and the reconstruction of the iconic Concorde Hotel as landmarks that have reshaped the city’s skyline and enhanced its aesthetics.

“Within a short period, Governor Uzodimma has built a world-class International Conference Centre, modernised all major access roads into Owerri with solar-powered streetlights, and delivered a magnificent flyover at Assumpta Cathedral.

“These are achievements that have enhanced the scenic beauty and functionality of the state capital,” Ogbede noted.

He further commended the governor’s efforts in reviving the Imo Concorde Hotel, restoring it to the world-class status it enjoyed when it was first established by the late Chief Sam Mbakwe.

“Imo is rising again under Uzodimma. The renovation of Concorde Hotel alone speaks volumes of his commitment to preserving the state’s legacy while charting a new course for development,” he added.

Ogbede also praised the governor’s interventions in the power sector, which he said were aimed at boosting electricity supply across the state, thereby improving socio-economic activities and residents’ quality of life.

He urged Governor Uzodimma to remain resolute in his drive to transform Imo State, assuring that the SEDC would continue to support initiatives that advance sustainable development in the South East region.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE