NHRC seeks ratification of policy on civilian protection

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the Federal Government to expedite action on the ratification of the Draft Policy on Protection of Civilians and Civilian Harm Mitigation to protect civilians from harm during security operations and provide a framework for preventing, minimising, and addressing civilian harm.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, made this call on Tuesday, during the ongoing mid-term review meeting of the project on “Protection of Forcibly Displaced Persons through Human Rights Information Data Collection and Documentation in Nigeria,” held in Keffi, Nasarawa.

The project, which is supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), seeks to monitor the human rights and protection situation of forcibly displaced persons (FDPs) in Nigeria, including internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, asylum seekers, and returnees.

The Human Rights boss noted that the project has recorded notable achievements, including managing 3,096 human rights cases and training 80 security personnel to protect the rights and dignity of FDPs.

Ojukwu, who was represented by Dr. Benedict Agu, the project Coordinator and Head of the Monitoring Department of the Commission, highlighted the project’s notable achievements and the need for continued support.

The project is being implemented in 11 project states, with selected Community Protection Action Group Members and Human Rights Monitors working in 33 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

All the stakeholders recently gathered for a mid-term review meeting in Keffi, Nasarawa State, to discuss challenges they encounter in the field and explore ways to mitigate them.

The NHRC boss believes that ratifying the Draft Policy on Protection of Civilians and Civilian Harm Mitigation will significantly enhance the protection of civilians in conflict situations and added that the policy’s adoption will strengthen the fight against human rights violations, align with regional and international human rights and humanitarian instruments, and provide a framework for preventing, minimizing, and addressing civilian harm.

Participants expressed delight at the opportunity to discuss their challenges and recommend solutions as far as the protection of vulnerable people is concerned.