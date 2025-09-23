We’ll reposition NNDC to world-class conglomerate — Northern govs

The Governors of the 19 Northern states under the umbrella of Northern States Governors Forum have set out to reposition the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) to a world-class conglomerate that will be the pride of the region.

The assurance was given by the Governor of Borno, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, who is also the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) Implementation Committee on the Restructuring of New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) Limited, when he visited NNDC in Kaduna on Monday.

The governor’s visit to NNDC Corporate Headquarters followed an earlier meeting of the NGSF Implementation Committee on the restructuring of NNDC with the NNDC Board of Directors at the Hassan Usman Katsina House, Kaduna.

A statement signed Tuesday by the Head of Corporate Relations of NNDC, Muhammad Abdullahi, said Governor Zulum reaffirmed the commitment of the Northern Governors to reposition NNDC as the last surviving legacy of Late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Premier of the Northern region, and as a unifying economic institution for Northern Nigeria.

He assured staff that their welfare and career progression remain a top priority under the ongoing restructuring process. Governor Zulum appealed to staff to remain calm, law-abiding, and supportive while the Governors continue to work diligently to strengthen the company.

“On behalf of the Northern Governors, he pledged that the staff would not be let down and that NNDC would be repositioned to operate as a world-class conglomerate.

The statement noted that “staff of NNDC expressed appreciation to the 19 Northern States Governors, particularly to Governor Zulum, for his untiring efforts in championing the reposition of the company.

Governor Zulum was accompanied by representatives of three Northern Governors, including the Deputy Governors of Plateau, Josphine Piyo; Kwara, Kayode Alabi; and Zamfara State, Mani Mallam Mummuni.

” Present at the visit were the NNDC Board of Directors led by the Chairman, Alhaji Lamis S. Dikko (Ajiyan Katsina), alongside other Directors; the NNDC Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Malam. Shehu Mai-Bornu.

Others were the Executive Director (Investment Supervision Directorate), Malam Abdulkareem M. Sani FCA, FCCA; the Executive Director (Management Services Directorate), Malam Khalil A. Hamzat; and the Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Mrs. Sameerah A. Gwandu.