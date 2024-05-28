In continuation of the ongoing onslaught against banditry, kidnapping, and other heinous crimes in Kogi, two suspected kidnappers have been killed by the security operatives in the state.

Items recovered from them include, one AK 47 rifle with two magazines and two live Ammunition.

The Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officer SP William Aya in a statement issued on Tuesday and made available to newsmen in Lokoja, said this was consequent upon a tip-off received on 27/05/2024 at about 1130hrs, that some armed hoodlums numbering about three were sighted inside Ankumi forest.

” Immediately the Divisional Police Officer of Obajana Division, CSP Oguche Richard mobilized his patrol team in collaboration with the Fulani Vigilantes and moved to the area at about 1430hrs

“On sighting the team, the hoodlums opened fire on them, while the team responded in a gun duel. Due to the superior firepower of the Police team, two of the hoodlums were fatally wounded while the other escaped with bullet wounds. Items recovered from the scene include, one AK 47 rifle with two magazines and two rounds of live Ammunition. Efforts are ongoing to trail and apprehend the fleeing suspect.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bethrand C. Onuoha while commending the Officers for their unwavering commitment and dedication in sustaining the tempo in the ongoing onslaught against crime and criminality, assured the good people of the State that the Police is ever determined to sustain the tempo in synergy with other Security Agencies in ensuring the safety of lives and property in the State.

