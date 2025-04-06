Security operatives arrest three suspected kidnappers in Benue

Three suspected kidnappers were on Sunday arrested in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The suspects, whose names were given as Ibrahim Salleh, Ashimu, and Abuh Umaru, were apprehended around Ogoli-Ugboju in the local government area.

Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Maxwell Ogiri, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said that security operatives who sighted them gave chase and successfully apprehended them.

According to him, “We learnt from intelligence report that they are a gang of five kidnappers. Three have been apprehended. Security agents are going after the remaining two and their collaborators.”

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer, Benue State Command, Catherine Anene, said that the ongoing operation in Otukpo has started yielding results, as some suspects have been arrested.

“Operation is ongoing in Otukpo and am aware that some suspects have been arrested,” Anene said while confirming the arrest of the three suspects.

It will be recalled that the rising insecurity in Otukpo and the surrounding areas triggered a peaceful protest by residents last Tuesday, which led to the deployment of more police officers to the area, according to the command spokesperson.

Barely two days after the protest, a bus belonging to the state transport company known as ‘Benue Links’ was hijacked late on Thursday by gunmen, who killed two people and abducted 14 passengers.

The kidnap victims were rescued in less than 24 hours by police officers in collaboration with the State Protection Guards.

