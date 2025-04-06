Plateau killings: Restore peace in Arewa communities, ACF urges FG

The statement from the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is indeed sobering and reflects the gravity of the security situation in Plateau State and other parts of Arewa communities.

It’s alarming to see such attacks on defenseless communities resulting in loss of lives, injuries, and destruction of property worth millions.

ACF’s call for the Federal Government to declare a state of security emergency in vulnerable areas, implement early-warning and early-response strategies, and intensify intelligence efforts is crucial. Their emphasis on investigating, arresting, and prosecuting perpetrators is necessary for justice and deterrence against future attacks.

The Forum’s plea for compensation to families of victims, relief for the injured, and empowerment of community leaders for conflict resolution underscores the holistic approach needed to restore peace and stability.

It’s heartening to see ACF’s support for government and security agencies in combating insecurity while urging citizens and lawmakers to contribute actively to these efforts. Addressing the underlying economic challenges exacerbating the situation is also crucial for sustainable peace.

These calls highlight the urgent need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to end the cycle of violence and restore security across affected communities.