Security forces to enforce total lockdown of Abuja, Ogun, Lagos

In line with the Presidential directive to lockdown the nation’s Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Lagos Ogun States for 14 days as part of measures to curtail the further spreading of the deadly coronavirus scourage, checks revealed on Monday that all necessary arrangements had been put in place by the nation’s Security forces and other sister agencies to ensure total compliance of the directive.

An investigation by Tribune Online revealed that the Security Agencies and others comprising the Department of State Services, DSS, the Police, Military, Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, Fire Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and others are to jointly carry out the order as directed by President Mohamodu Buhari in his nationwide on Sunday night

At the DSS Headquarters in Abuja, popularly known as “Yellow House”, it was gathered that the Service is working round the clock with other Security Agencies in all the State of Federation in order to ensure successful operations.

In fact, a personnel of the Service told our Reporter in confidence that all form of leaves and pass have been put on hold for now.

When contacted on the preparedness of the Service on the enforcement of the lock-down order, the Spokesman of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya said that the Service was fully prepared and that there was no cause any concern.

According to him, ” during the restrictions and even beyond, the DSS will, as always, work within the provisions of the law to detect and prevent crimes and threats against the internal security of Nigeria

” It will ensure peace, security and public safety. The Service will work with other sister agencies to achieve these. The Service calls on all citizens and residents to be law-abiding during the period and at all times; and report any suspected security breaches to law enforcement agencies nearest to them” .

At the Force Headquarters Abuja, same was the story as it gathered that immediately the Presidential directive was issued, Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu had quickly met with the Police Management team and mapped out additional strategies to ensure full compliance .

A very Senior Officer who wanted anonymity told our Reporter that even before the directive, the IGP, had issued operational orders to Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police, AIGs, State Commissioners of Police and Special Forces Commanders, with a strict warning not to be civil in the course of the Special assignment.

Though the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, DCP Frank Mba could not be easily reached as at the Press time, another Superior officer said that the Police High Command was in total control as all the formations are battle-ready to enforce the order.

At the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Command of the Nigeria Police Force, the Spokesman of the Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah declared that the Command would collaborate with other Security Agencies to enforce the order

He assured that the Command would not shy away from its primary responsibility of securing the entire Command and its environs, and criminal-minded groups or individuals not to test the will of the Command.

Both the FRSC and NSCDC are also not left as several personnel have been mobilised and deployed to strategic places.

This came as the residents of the FCT and its environs stormed various markets on Monday to shop for foodstuff and other essential commodities ahead of the locked down

Consequently, prices of various items went up by almost 100 per cent, as the markets recorded unprecedented patronage as being experienced during major festivals.

For instance, at the Village Market in Kubwa, FCT, a module of gari sold for between ₦170 and ₦250 last weekend went to between ₦300 and ₦400, while a bottle red oil formerly sold for ₦350 went to between ₦450 and ₦500 respectively depending on the market location.

Also, as at the Press time, most of the Service filling stations are gradually closing shops over what the owners described as non-availability of products while long queues were noticed at the few ones still dispensing products.

The black market of hawking petroleum products is already booming in the capital city.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE