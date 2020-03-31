Yoruba organisation moves to find traditional cure for coronavirus

A Pan Yoruba organisation, Oodua Redemption Alliance, has announced its readiness to pursue and intensify its search of a cure for the coronavirus pandemic with the use of the traditional herbal medicine.

This was contained in an address by the president of the organisation, Comrade Victor Taiwo on Monday, which he addressed to the people of Southwest Nigeria. He described the rising rate of deaths globally owing to the pandemic as a call for serious concern.

According to him, the impression that the pandemic was weak and could not stand the natural immunity of the black man, coupled with the speculations that the Africa’s hot weather would not harbour the pandemic was a fallacy and self-deceit.

Taiwo, who acknowledged the efforts of foreign nations in putting in place palliative measures for the survival of their citizens in this period of global lockdown, said these nations were able to provide financial support for their citizens because they had saved for the rainy day.

He also noted that these relief packages were put in place by these nations owing to the fact that they were yet to conquer the menace, as their scientists were still seeking for a cure to the coronavirus in not distant time.

He said, “On the contrary, in our part of the world, our close study and authoritative discovery have revealed that nothing in the semblance of the above is in place in Nigeria. And if there is any claim in those directions, they are mere mockery, ruse or falsehood.

“We are literally at the mercy of death and the graves. And worse for it, our governments – federal and states – are threatening the enforcement of the total lockdown of the country where people will stay indoors in the face of hunger and lack of remedy for survival for how long? Seems we are all doomed.

“Thus, we were spurred in this organisation to save the odious situation. After all, our Yoruba adage says, ‘Omo ti ko ni’ya kii degbo eyin’ – a motherless child should be weary of sore infliction on his back for lack of mother to care for it. This means if we don’t carve our destiny by ourselves right at this moment, we had better start singing our own threnody.

“For one thing, we are always conscious of the fact that Yoruba race is a special breed among humanity blessed with a lot of grace by God which would have made us excel in all things across the board in the world system but for the ‘Luru ti won ti dapo mo sapa’.

“Among such grace that we have is the blessing of our local herbs which are good enough to cure even the seemingly incurable diseases given the right atmosphere and inspiration.

“Thus, aside saving ourselves with our efficacious herbs, we can as well serve as the angels for the liberation of the world from the ravaging monster this coronavirus has flaunted itself to be.”

He, however, announced that the organization had sent out a team of researchers to explore the local pharmacists and herbalists who possess the dexterity of curing the pandemic.

According to him, “after taking the samples of our drug agents, they consulted with a veritable professor who is one of the leading pharmacologists in the country serving in the University of Ibadan who encouraged us to make every effort towards fighting the global menace with the pledge of his support for us in all ways open to him.

“With this lever, we proceeded into talking with the authorities of the University of Ibadan into joining forces with us in collaboration. And great enough, we secured their blessing in the area of putting their pharmacology experts and laboratories at our disposal for the purpose of analyzing the efficacy of such local drug agents followed by all other processes involved in making them available to the world.

“Today, we are in motion. And so, the next line of action is to call on our state governments in Yorubaland as well as the well-to-do among us to rise to the occasion by supporting the required funding of this exercise. As we speculate, this endeavour might succeed at saving the whole world and giving us an envious place on the world map.”

The organisation called on governors and well-to-do individuals in the region to collectively or individually rise to the occasion and “to a general rescue from the beast which does not respect or exonerate anyone, whatever his status, whether rich or poor, young or old.”