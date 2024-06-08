A seasoned security expert, Ms Adebola Folorunsho has submitted that collaboration among relevant stakeholders including all tiers of government, corporations, and security experts would go a long way in combating the cybersecurity threats both in Nigeria and globally.

Folorunsho in a telephone interview said that the current digital era’s influence on businesses across the globe necessitates strengthening the security of sensitive data related to corporations and institutions to prevent potential cyberattacks.

According to her, “Nailing down nation-wide security and ensuring application security across corporate and public sectors are prerequisites to prevent cybercriminals from accessing confidential data.

“Such collaborations could materialise as coordination, expertise sharing, and pooled resources.

“The government’s role will not only brings regulatory supervision to ensure the best security standards are upheld, but also contributes to the knowledge and development of cybersecurity regulations and application security frameworks,” she said.

She said that the unification of these three entities was a key factor in utilizing collective intelligence to fortify defences against looming cyber threats.

“Government agencies would initiate regulations, businesses would enforce them, while cybersecurity experts fill the knowledge gap.

“The alliance of these groups would result in a robust, secure application system, presenting significant advantages in tackling cyber attacks,” Folorunsho said.

ALSO READ: Eid-el-Kabir: Kaduna clerics lead campaign to reduce ram prices

She said that this collaborative approach was the only viable path to secure and resilient applications and to safeguard our systems and data from the growing menace of cyberattacks.

Folorunsho said the switch towards technology-driven operations by organisations and government agencies for optimal efficiency come with substantial risks from the cyber domain.

She said that strategies that implement a diverse range of applications to manage distinct processes must be adopted to curb cyberattacks and safeguard information.

According to Folorunsho, the challenges confronting many organisations and decision-makers arise from lack of understanding and awareness about implementing robust application security measures against cyber threats.

She recommends incorporating security checks and measures at the inception and at each phase in the software development lifecycle.

The experts said that the tactic could resolve several issues such as vulnerabilities, time and cost inefficiencies, and fortify defences against cybercriminals accessing our data.

Folorunsho advises organisations to regularly backup their data, update their security measures, conduct security assessments, gather intelligence, and continuously train their security teams to enhance their application security.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE