Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has initiated a partnership with the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI) to unlock new opportunities in line with his vision of a prosperous and sustainable future for Gombe state.

The move is strategic to address key developmental challenges in the state in order to make it more industrious and open to economic growth and development.

During a round table discussion with the AMCI officials led by the Director-General, Ambassador Mohamed Methqal in continuation of his trade and investment mission to the North African country, Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed commitment to leveraging international partnerships to drive socio-economic growth.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration between his government and the agency in tackling issues in education, agriculture, renewable energy, and environmental sustainability.

The Governor highlighted the Gombe state’s comprehensive development plan, known as DEVAGOM, which aims to foster strategic partnerships with entities that support socio-economic progress.

“Partnership with AMCI will be instrumental in addressing some of our pressing challenges. Our DEVAGOM plan is meticulously designed to seek collaborations that drive development,” the Governor stated.

Ambassador/ General Director of AMCI, Mohamed Methqal, while welcoming Governor Inuwa Yahaya and his team, provided an overview of the agency’s activities.

He explained that established in 1986, AMCI coordinates with the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to enhance the Kingdom of Morocco’s international cooperation efforts.

Ambassador Methqal expressed the agency’s willingness to collaborate with Gombe State, particularly through partnerships with Moroccan regions that share similar geographical characteristics and development needs.

“AMCI is ready to facilitate grants and support initiatives that align with Gombe State’s development goals,” Methqal assured.

He then promised to foster connections between Gombe State and AMCI’s network of partners to enhance the potential for impactful collaborations as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, (Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.

