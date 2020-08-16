Security: CUPP hails Mattawale’s security efforts in Zamfara State

The Coalition of United Political Parties CUPP on Sunday lauded the efforts of the Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Bello Mattawale towards the restoration of security and peace in the State describing it as “courageous and productive”.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coalition’s Co- Spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo,

According to him, the spokesman of Coalition and National Chairman of Action Peoples Party (APP), Comrade IIkenga Imo Ugochinyere stated this on Sunday when he met with the governor on various national issues

He explained that the Coalition agreed with Gov. Mattawale that bridges of national cohesion and unity must not be burnt and also harped on the need for de-escalation of growing political tension and bridging the widening gap of ethnic and religious division in the country

The Coalition also urged other governors to emulate the giant strides being recorded in Zamfara State by Gov Mattawale especially in the area of peace and security so as to achieve lasting peace in the country.

According to him, “as rising tension all over the country keeps growing with attendant insecurity, the search for national consensus by political actors was the reason behind a meeting that stretched into the wee hours of today being 16th August 2020 between the Governor of Zamfara State Bello Mattawale and the National Chairman of APP and Spokesperson of the Opposition Coalition CUPP, Comrade Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere

“The meeting which lasted over 3 hours of sincere talks offered both leaders the opportunity to review the state of things in the polity, security challenges, growing political tension in the country, State of things in the opposition, the 2023 road map both for CUPP and Mattawales PDP Party, the ongoing rebuilding of Zamfara after former Gov. Yaris 8 years reign, the ongoing rebranding of APP (one of the alliance party), the challenges of ethnic and religious harmony and trust, more importantly, both leaders shared ideas on how to tackle issues of youth restiveness and also discussed the huge breakthrough made by the Mattawale’s government in tackling the issues of insecurity which worsened under the past administration of Alhaji Yari.

“Both leaders after the extensive conversation came out of the meeting with a common ground that in the search for a national consensus on finding a solution to the many challenges facing our nation, that irredeemable damage should not be done to the stability of our nation or incite acts that can lead to the violent collapse of democracy”

The statement added that leaders also agreed that there was an urgent need to bridge the widening gap of ethnic and religious division in the country in the national interest.

Tribune