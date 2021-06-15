Security challenges will not prevent us from conducting Sabon Gari bye-election ― Kaduna REC

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
The Independent National Commission Electoral (INEC) Kaduna has said the security challenge facing the state will not prevent it from conducting the House of Assembly bye-election for the Sabon Gari constituency.

It also said it has fixed June 19, 2021, for the House of Assembly bye-election.

Speaking in a stakeholders meeting summoned by the commission in its headquarters in Kaduna on Tuesday, the Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner for Kaduna, Awwal Muhammad Mashi, said the commission is ready to conduct a hitch-free election.

He said notwithstanding the security challenges facing Zaria and its environs the commission is set for the polls.

According to him, five political parties would be participating in the election which will be conducted in seven wards.

The seven wards are Chikaji, Muchia, Jushin Waje, Hanwa, Dogarawa, Unguwar Gabas and Zabi.

The INEC boss also disclosed that there are 173 polling units with an estimated 128, 051 registered voters who are expected to vote on that day.

Mashi also said smart readers will be used during the exercise as according to him, the use of smart readers in elections in the country has come to stay.

‘Every day, we are moving forward. In shaa Allah there is going to be an improvement on the election compare with the previous elections, he stressed.

