Lagos PDP gets set for 2023, inaugurates Leadership Advisory Council

Ahead of forthcoming local government poll holding in Lagos State and the 2023 General Elections, the state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, inaugurated its Apex Leadership Advisory Council and affirms Chief Olabode George, former Deputy National Chairman of the party as its leader.

The party, while inaugurating the 11-member body headed by Chief George, alongside Leaders Advisory Council at various local governments in the state, declared that the time had come for the party to take over Lagos State going by the team spirit it had imbibed after a successful reconciliation.

Chief George- led Council to comprise of Chief Dapo Sarumi, Senator Kofo Bucknor- Akerele, Prince Remi Akitoye, Chief (Mrs) Aduke Maina, Chief (Mrs) Onikepo Oshodi, Dr Abimbola Ogunkelu, Engr. Adedeji Doherty, Prince Muiz Dosunmu, Hon. Rahaman Owonikoko and Alhaja Tanwa Olusi.

Speaking at the event, which took place at Ikoyi area of the state, George declared that it was a new dawn for the party in Lagos, calling on leaders and members to stand together in unison, even as he took time to apologise to all those he might have offended directly or indirectly.

This was just as the party chieftain, in his acceptance speech, said he had accepted the apologies of those people who felt that they had offended him in one way or the other.

“We are starting afresh, today is an annal in our party, I must say thank you to our people. We must stand together, we have offended our people.

“Those who directly or indirectly I have offended, I say am, forgive me. Those who directly or indirectly have offended me, I have forgiven them all. We must work together.

“We have made a promise, any interloper from outside who will come to say this is how we must do it, let him stay off. Enough is enough, end of the nonsense.

Secondly. I want to beg our people, this constitution (of PDP) is clear, no faction. If anybody comes to you to say he is Bode George’s faction, tell him there is no faction. PDP doesn’t have any faction. Those who flout the party’s constitution will be sanctioned. Let us rise above pettiness, disunity, lack of commitment and work as a team,” Chief George said.

George, who is also the Atona Oodua of Yoruba land, lamented the state of affairs in the country, restating the need to revisit reports of the 2014 National Conference.

According to him, power must be devolved to states amid mounting youth unemployment ravaging the country, while also calling on the National Assembly to urgently work on the bill to reform the electoral system that would allow electronic voting and pass such for the president’s assent.

“The electoral process must be changed. The reports of the 2014 Confab must be revisited. The future of this country is bleak. We must devolve power from the centre to the states. The National Assembly must urgently work on the bill to reform the electoral system in the country to allow electronic voting and pass the bill for the president’s assent.

“We must redesign the constitution in such a way that there must be respect for everyone if we want to progress as a nation,” the PDP chieftain said.

He, however, urged leaders of the party to go back to their various local government areas and preach the message of reconciliation to all their members, stressing that the party was prepared to try its best in the forthcoming local government polls even though it was aware that the election would not be credible going by the antecedents of the ruling party in the state.

“We know that the electoral umpire in the state is being selected by the emperor. We will try our best,” George said.

Chief (Mrs) Maina, while speaking with newsmen, said that the aim of the meeting featuring the inauguration of the Leadership Advisory Board was understood by all, noting that the elders had met previously and would work towards the progress of the party in order that it begins to win elections in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.Lagos PDP gets set for 2023, inaugurates Leadership Advisory Council.Lagos PDP gets set for 2023, inaugurates Leadership Advisory Council

Lagos PDP gets set for 2023, inaugurates Leadership Advisory Council