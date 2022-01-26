Security arrest student with amulet under school uniform in Ogun

An Ogun State-owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps, has arrested a Senior Secondary School student of Alapoti High School, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, Bankole Kamoli, with an amulet under his school uniform.

He was arrested inside a forest very close to his school by the operatives of the local vigilante group.

The picture of the student had gone viral on social media on Tuesday.

His arrest was confirmed by the Commander of the corps, Mr Soji Ganzallo, who disclosed that the teenager is with his men in Ado Odo/Ota.

The chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) in the local government, Sanjo Akande also confirmed the arrest.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

He, however, disclosed that Bankole was no longer a student of the school, saying the boy had absconded from the school for a long time and had failed to resume for academic activities for the new term.

“The mother of the boy who became worried and fed up with his truant lifestyle personally contacted the men of So – Safe Corps to help her pull the boy off from the jungle where he daily stays with other boys to smoke, drink, gamble and commit several unprintable things.

“The men of So-Safe Corps got hold of him on Tuesday, 25th January, 2022 and brought him to the school compound with his school uniform on him, it was the So-Safe Corp men that saw the local amulet (igbadi) on his waist,” the ASUSS chairman said.

The principal of the school, Mrs Orenuga F. B, equally pointed out that Bankole is no longer a student of the school.

“The boy is no longer a student of the school because he was not available with his parents to sign the undertaking form as directed by the state government,” the principal said.