How vandals posed as security agents to raid Lagos estates — Police

The police in Lagos State have uncovered how a syndicate of carjackers posed as security operatives to gain access to luxury estates in the state to vandalize residents’ vehicles.

The leader of the gang, Jude Onuoha, has since been arrested by the police, while a manhunt has been declared for other members of his gang.

According to the police, the gang improvised weapons with a modified car jack to force their way into the targeted estates.

The acting image maker in charge of the state police command, DSP Babaseyi Oluseyi, while speaking on the arrest of the suspects, said:

“Police detectives of the Lagos State Police Command successfully arrested one Jude Onuoha ‘m’, aged 46, who is the kingpin and gang leader of a vicious and notorious criminal syndicate that specializes in disguising as security operatives in fake security outfit uniforms and using a Mercedes car jack modified to look like firearms to gain access into estates within Lagos metropolis.

The suspect and his gang specialized in disguising themselves as security operatives, wearing fake uniforms and using a modified Mercedes-Benz car jack, crafted to resemble a firearm, to deceive unsuspecting estate security personnel.”

According to the police, “Under the false pretense of conducting security investigations, they gained access into several residential estates.

Once inside, the gang targeted high-end vehicles such as Toyota Hilux, Toyota Highlander, Lexus 650, Mercedes-Benz, and other SUVs, systematically vandalizing them and removing vital and expensive components including brainboxes, tapping glasses, wiring systems, side mirrors, and control devices.”

The police claimed that “The kingpin arrested corroborated the crime, and he is assisting the police detectives in the further investigation of the case. Efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gang for investigation and prosecution.”

Recovered from the suspect were one Mercedes-Benz car jack and a face cap with the inscription Special Force, which he used to disguise as a security operative.

“The Command hereby wishes to advise residents, particularly estate management and security guards, to exercise vigilance and utmost caution whenever person(s) represent themselves as operatives of any security agency and seek to gain entrance into their estates,” the police in Lagos stressed.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, enjoined residents and estate management to remain vigilant, collaborate closely with their respective DPOs, and make use of the Command’s emergency numbers: 08063299264, 09053872208, 08087332678, for quick intervention.

TRIBUNEONLINE